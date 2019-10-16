NEW ORLEANS — A video posted late Tuesday on Facebook by a local contractor purports to show the concrete slab above an upper level of the since-collapsed Hard Rock Hotel sagging to the point of bowing the temporary posts supporting it.

Randy Gaspard, a local concrete contractor, said the video was shot by a worker on Thursday, two days before the structure pancaked from the top Saturday morning, killing at least two.

Gaspard said he received the video from the worker who took it. He declined to identify the man or his employer on the hotel job. That worker -- who narrated in Spanish -- had some choice words for the engineering work as he panned across the open floor to show signs of failure.

“Look, Papo, 'the best engineering!' Look at these large stretches (between supports) and s**t beams! (unintelligible) They’re already to the point of breaking," he says in the video.

"Look at this, Papo," he adds, pointing the camera at a bent support jack. "Look at how it’s bent already! They couldn’t remove it ... and it has too much pressure. The huge spaces without beams – look! What a very s**t structure these architects and engineers are building! … This is seriously bad, Papa!”

Gaspard said he didn’t know what floor the worker was on when he shot the video.

“What it shows is that the concrete deck has so much deflection that they can’t remove the shore posts,” Gaspard said. “They have so much load on them, it’s bending them.”

Gaspard said he’s been told workers had been removing the temporary posts, and “when they got to less and less of them, got more and more load on ‘em,” they tried to tell the contractor to stop but were told to keep going.

The video also shows water ponding in areas. Gaspard said the pooling was several inches deep and called it another sign of an as-yet undetermined engineering flaw that may have led to the collapse of the building at the corner of Canal and Rampart streets.

The worker in the video isn’t the only one who seemed unnerved by the widely spaced, thin beams. Angel Oyuela, who said he was working on the 14th floor on Saturday at the time of the collapse and escaped using a set of emergency stairs, told a reporter Tuesday that one thing that struck him while on the construction site was that it seemed to him “the beams were too thin and too separated.”

“The metal beams seemed to be too thin and too separated,” Oyuela said a second time, for emphasis.

Brian Trascher, a spokesman for the contractor on the $85 million hotel project, Metairie-based Citadel Builders, questioned the provenance of the video and cautioned against drawing any conclusions from it.

“I think there’s a lot of Monday-morning quarterbacking going on, a lot of people trying to flex their engineering muscles because this happened,” he said.

Trascher declined to comment on speculation, by the worker who shot the video and others, over the distance between the support beams and whether they were too far apart to handle the load.

He said the company has brought in top experts, including those who worked on the World Trade Center collapse on 9/11, and in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

“At this time it's just not productive to comment on speculation, especially not social media,” Trascher said. “That's why we brought in these experts. These people don't live on Facebook for a living, they do this kind of a thing for a living, and I think we're going to follow their advice.”

At least two workers were killed and rescue workers continued searching for a third missing worker on Tuesday, while crews worked to stabilize what they described a perilous structure above one of the city’s iconic and central intersections.

The body of one man, Anthony Magrette, 49, was recovered Sunday from the rubble. But authorities continue to search for two others. They've said one of the men is dead but are hopeful the other is still alive.

The men still in the building have been identified as Quinnyon Wimberly, 36, and Jose Ponce Arreola, 63. Officials have not said who they believe is missing and who is dead.

Times-Picayune New Orleans Advocate staff writers Ramon Antonio Vargas and Matt Sledge contributed to this story.