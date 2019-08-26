The Wadley Police Department is mourning the death of one of their own Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Wadley Police Department, Ptl. Daniel Thomas passed away Sunday morning in a single car crash on Highway 1 just south of Wrens.

Chief Walker said that Thomas died from the injuries he sustained in the wreck.

"Thomas was such a devoted, patriotic, brave, officer who loved helping people," Chief Walker wrote.

Funeral arrangements are still being made and will be released once they are set. Officials said Thomas' remains will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab on Monday morning and then escorted to the mortician his family picks.

The department asks that the public keep the Thomas family in their thoughts and prayers as they get through this tough time.

Chief Walker also thanked neighboring departments for their assistance during this tough time.

"I would like to thank Jefferson County Sheriff Office and Dispatch, Louisville PD, Wrens PD, Wrens FD, Louisville FD, GSP, Gold Cross, Jefferson County Coroner, Jefferson County ER Staff and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Dispatch for everything you’ve done to assist and help us during this most difficult time," Walker posted.

