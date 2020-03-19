Walmart stores will adjust operating hours and offer a special hour of shopping reserved exclusively for seniors during the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. stores will now open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice.

"This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store," Walmart said in a news release. "We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours."

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday. Only customers who are 60 and older will be allowed to shop at the store an hour before the store opens.

Officials said Walmart's pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section here: www.newscentermaine.com/coronavirus.

--

Editor’s note: The above video shows you how to make hand sanitizer. MaineHealth’s Dora Mills gives NEWS CENTER Maine the recipe.

RELATED: How to file for unemployment in Maine if your job has been affected by coronavirus

RELATED: How to manage coronavirus-related stress and anxiety

RELATED: Managing your finances during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Childcare advocates fear some daycares will close for good without State's help

RELATED: Expressive American Sign Language interpreter gains attention in Maine CDC briefings

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Trump signs relief package; Wuhan reports no new cases