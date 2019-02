WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Arby's at the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Olympia Drive was robbed at gunpoint just before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Warner Robins Police Department.

The post says a man went into the store, armed with a handgun, and took cash from an employee before running out of the store.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information on this robbery can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.