WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins city council has made a decision for the location of this year's Independence Day Celebration.

The council unanimously voted not to move the annual event from the McConnell-Talbert Stadium Monday where it is normally held.

Members had been considering whether to keep it there or to move it to Freedom Field about 8 miles away.