Mayor Randy Toms declined to comment on the specifics of the alleged threat, but did call the incident an unfortunate distraction.

"I just think we're focusing on the wrong things and we need to turn it around and get our focus back on the positives of what's happening in Warner Robins," said Toms.

Lee is the second city employee to be placed on administrative leave after making an alleged threat this summer. City purchasing office employee Jean Williams was put on administrative leave in June after allegedly threatening Gary Lee's brother, city councilman Daron Lee.

Toms called them both "unfortunate situations that shouldn't have occurred."

Those incidents, plus a separate, ongoing, Houston County Sheriff's Office investigation of a city employee's potential criminal misconduct have helped create a city hall atmosphere toms says he's never seen before.

"I think that right now...nerves are just raw," said the mayor.

Councilman Keith Lauritsen described the string of personnel issues as "dysfunctional."

He added "something's got to give," but wasn't sure what the solution might be.

Councilman Mike Davis said there's "a lot more good in the city than bad."

"We've got 550 employees," he said. "It doesn't mean we hired 550 saints."

Councilman Tim Thomas echoed that sentiment, saying "with more than 500 employees, you're going to have some that act up."

He added that in his view, "things like this have gone on in the past, but social media is magnifying it now."

City council members Daron Lee, Clifford Holmes, and Carolyn Robbins did not respond to a request for comment.

Gary Lee also did not respond to a request for comment.

Warner Robins' development director is on paid administrative leave after allegedly threatening a housing authority official.

Mayor Randy Toms placed Gary Lee on leave Tuesday, according to a letter obtained by 13WMAZ.

City Human Resources director Toni Graham says Lee was placed on administrative leave due to a threatening comment made during a city department director’s meeting this week about a person who was not in the meeting.

A Warner Robins police incident report says Lee allegedly threatened Warner Robins Housing Authority director Sheryl Frazier on Monday.

The report does not describe the threat, but says they're investigating "terroristic threats/intimidation." Under "weapon/tool" the report lists "other cutting instrument."

Frazier and the authority's lawyer reported the alleged threat to police on Wednesday, the report says.

Graham said Lee's annual salary is $84,467.34.

