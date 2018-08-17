Warner Robins' development director is on paid administrative leave after allegedly threatening a housing authority official.

Mayor Randy Toms placed Gary Lee on leave Tuesday, according to a letter obtained by 13WMAZ.

City Human Resources director Toni Graham says Lee was suspended due to a threatening comment made during a city department director’s meeting this week about a person who was not in the meeting.

A Warner Robins police incident report says Lee allegedly threatened Warner Robins Housing Authority director Sheryl Frazier on Monday.

The report does not describe the threat, but says they're investigating "terroristic threats/intimidation." Under "weapon/tool" the report lists "other cutting instrument."

Frazier and the authority's lawyer reported the alleged threat to police on Wednesday, the report says.

Graham said Lee's annual salary is $84,467.34.

