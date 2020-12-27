Warner Robins Police investigating hit and run

The 58-year-old victim is at the hospital with serious injuries.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a hit and run that happened Saturday evening.

According to a media release, Police were called to the 600 block of North Davis Drive at 6:12 p.m. in reference to a hit and run.

The release says a 58-year-old from Warner robins was hit by a vehicle. Police believe the car was traveling southbound in the outside lane of North Davis Drive, near Tabor Drive when the man was hit.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver or gray Chevrolet 1500 quad cab pickup truck with significant damage to the front.