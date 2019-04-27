WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man came home to find three men with guns inside his home Friday night.

A Warner Robins Police Department press release says it happened in the 100 block of Erin Lee Court around 11:30 p.m. The local business owner, 61, got home with the day's deposit in hand. When he walked in, there were three men inside with guns.

The men demanded money and hit him in the head while looking around the home for money. After taking cash from the daily receipts, they fled in an unknown vehicle.

The victim refused medical treatment after the incident.

Anyone with information should call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

