WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are looking for two suspects after the Family Dollar on North Houston Road was robbed Saturday night.

The Warner Robins Police Department posted on their Facebook page Sunday morning, saying the suspects were armed, demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

Warner Robins Police Department

The post says no one was injured during the incident.

The department asks if you recognize the suspects pictured, to please contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or Detective DelGiorno at 478-302-5380.