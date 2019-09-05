WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Right now, eight women are facing prostitution related charges after they were arrested in an undercover police operation on Wednesday.

They stand accused of crimes, but one expert we spoke with on Thursday says many women who find themselves in this situation do so because they feel trapped.

RELATED: 8 women arrested in Warner Robins online prostitution sting

We looked into what resources are available for people who need it.

They allegedly committed a crime, but why? What brought these women to a point in their life where this could allegedly happen?

One counselor we spoke with on Thursday says often, it's desperation.

According to Jennifer Trawick with Empowered Living Counseling and Life Coaching, two of the most common gateways to prostitution are drug addictions and an inability to afford basic needs like food and shelter

Police say five of the eight women had drugs on them when they were arrested, but Trawick says there is a way out and help is available if you need it

RELATED: Warner Robins police warn prostitution can lead to other dangerous situations

"What I find is that a lot of times, people don't know where to go to find these resources," Trawick said. "There's help in the community for everything from health insurance, basic medical care, housing, clothing, food a lot of the area churches will offer support."

You can click here to visit the Houston Family Connection website. Click on the resources tab and you'll find dozens of organizations standing by to help.l