'We really haven't gotten much training until this time': Washington County deputies take part in crisis, mental illness training

They played out scenarios that they face everyday.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sheriff's deputies in Washington County put in 40 hours this week training in mental health problems that they may run into on the job.

The training set up real life situations that taught them how to bring down the tension and ultimately get folks with mental illness help.

This program comes out of the Georgia Public Training Center in Forsyth.

Lieutenant Chuck Simmons says before this training, officers didn't have much knowledge on how to handle situations where mental illness is involved.

"In the past we have done things and arrested people and at the very minimum taken them somewhere and just dropped them off somewhere. Well, now we can take them and get them some help, because we know who to help. We really haven't gotten much training until this time," he said.