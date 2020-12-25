'I don't remember anything': Washington County woman grateful after sheriff sergeant saves her life

One Washington County woman says this holiday season feels more special after she almost died.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County woman's life changed when she almost died in November, luckily someone was there to help her.

On November 27, Sergeant Christopher Thompson says he was called to a home.

"We had a call that morning of a young lady that was unconscious on the floor," he said.

He was told 32-year-old Naomi Whitworth overdosed on heroin by a man who was in the home.

"She looked lifeless. I checked, she wasn't breathing, I checked her pulse, she didn't have a pulse. I knew the ambulance was on the way," Thompson said.

Thompson says it took about four minutes for the ambulance to get there, and he relied on everything he was taught.

"I was just hoping that all the training we had taken, I just didn't wanna forget anything. Surprisingly, it was like riding a bike," he said.

Whitworth says she doesn't remember much of that day.

"I was gone, I don't remember anything. When I woke up, I was being hauled out of a place, I didn't even know where I was, that's how messed up I was," she said.

Whitworth says she's been looking for rehab programs to get help for months. She's now in jail serving for violating probation, but she says she's just happy to be alive for her 3-year-old daughter, Paisley.

"I'm just grateful that they did save me. It would've been messed up for my daughter to have to know that her mama died using drugs," she said.

She says this experience has been a wake up call for her, and she can't wait to be released and be back with her daughter.

"I just wanna take her to the park. I just wanna read her her books. Everything else has stayed the same, I still pray with her every night, I talk to her every day," Whitworth said.