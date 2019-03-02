MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, the Washington Memorial Library in Macon brought out more than just books for a fun-filled day.

From beads and button making to building marshmallow bridges and coding, the day served as a way to stimulate people's minds across a broad spectrum.

Joey Allen is a Knight Niantic Fellow who worked on creating the popular "Pokemon GO" app.

He says he was inspired to get the word out about the library's resources after hearing it got shut down last year.

Allen says he hopes people see there's more to the library beyond the first page.

"The world is just shifting towards active learning as just the way to go. It's more than just a bunch of books. It has resources that are really relevant to today's age," Allen said.

He hopes the library will continue planning events like this and continue to build a better sense of community.