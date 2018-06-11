Voting is very important to Jerusha Rodgers, so important that she traveled halfway around the world to do it.

In September, the 29-year-old moved to Germany to work as an editor, but found out on Halloween that her ballot would not reach her on time to vote this Tuesday.

Rodgers says she grew up in a politically active family and it's in her blood to not only vote, but to encourage others to, as well.

"It's generational in our family. You get out, you vote."

After texting her mom, she knew what she had to do.

"I booked my tickets and in less than 48 hours, I was on my way back."

The way back included 15 hours of air travel, a 13-hour layover and a 3-hour drive from Seattle to her family's home in Westport.

"You have to vote, you have to participate, it's the only way to make change."

RELATED: See where your ballot goes after you vote

She shared her journey on Facebook and got lots of positive feedback, sparking a conversation about the importance of making your voice heard.

For Rodgers, it wasn't just for her, but for those who want to vote and cannot.

"That's the 16-year-old who doesn't want to get gunned down in his cafeteria, that's my 2-year-old niece, that's the person immigrating to America where these laws are going to affect them, but they don't have the right to vote yet."

She hopes to inspire others to cast their ballot on Tuesday, no matter how far they have to travel.

"In the end, it's worth it, it does matter."

© 2018 KING