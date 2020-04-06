Protestors are gathered outside the Glynn County courthouse Thursday in antiicpation of the preliminary hearing for Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan.

Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s family are confident that prosecutors can establish enough probable cause to keep the three men charged with Arbery’s death in jail.

Lee Merritt says he will be joining Ahmaud Arbery’s parents for Thursday’s hearing. He is confident the three men charged in the 25-year-old’s death will stay in jail until a potential trial.

“But after speaking with the DA’s office, they sat down with this family, Wanda Cooper and Marcus Arbery, and reassured them they are confident they will not get a bond,” Merritt said in a news conference Tuesday.

Merritt says they are confident in Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes, the special prosecutor assigned to the case.

Holmes and the defense attorneys for the accused will present arguments over the probable cause to charge Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan in the case.

We reached out to attorneys for all three defendants.

Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump says the hearing is open to the public, but capacity will be limited due to social distancing guidelines.