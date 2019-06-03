MACON, Ga. — People living at the Crystal Lake Apartments are upset after one too many problems.

Sabrina Burse visited the complex after a large water leak Monday night left some tenants without water for hours.We now know that the entire complex could have their water shut off once again for good.

Marlene Stephens has called Crystal Lake Apartments home for the last five years. She says after a water leak Monday night and another notice that the water will be shut off, it's time to move.

"I'm going to look for me another apartment and I know that apartment will be better than this one," said Stephens.

She says living without running water isn't a choice for her.

"You can't stay in an apartment without water. You got to have water. You gotta have water to bathe, you gotta have water to do everything," said Stephens.

The Macon Water Authority says around 6p.m. Monday they got a call that a service line busted underground at the complex. That left at least two buildings without water for a few hours Tuesday so the complex could make repairs.

"Hopefully they'll meet their commitment and they'll have it repaired and we'll be able to get it back on," said Rojas.

Macon Water Authority Director Tony Rojas says even if the leak is fixed, the complex owner still has a past due bill of about $22,000. He says without payment the water is scheduled to be shut off on March 20.

"Our sincere hope is that the bill will be paid and brought current and we can leave the service on for the residents of the complex," said Rojas.

Stephens says she's not leaving a paid bill up to chance, so it's time to start packing.

"I'm depending on God. I'm not depending on them," said Stephens.

A plumbing crew came to the complex Tuesday evening where the leak happened. 13WMAZ called Crystal Lake Apartments' owner Steve Firestone for comment and didn't get an answer. The Macon Water Authority says the complex still owes about $40,000 in total.