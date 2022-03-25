Snakes, crocodiles and lizards, oh my! Feds say man caught smuggling 1,700 reptiles into U.S.

When Jose Manuel Perez was caught with dozens of reptiles hidden in his clothes, he told border agents in California they were his pets, federal investigators said.

LOS ANGELES — A California man is in big trouble with the feds after he allegedly smuggled more than 1,700 reptiles into the United States from Mexico.

Border agents said Jose Manuel Perez was caught last month trying to sneak 60 reptiles hidden in his clothes into California.

Dozens of lizards and snakes were hidden in his pockets, pant legs, and groin area, according to investigators. They said Perez initially denied he had anything to declare, and then claimed the animals were his pets.

But those creepy, crawly critters barely scratched the surface. Federal investigators say Perez had been running a massive animal smuggling operation for years.

Perez, 30, is charged with one count of conspiracy, nine counts of smuggling goods into the United States, and two counts of wildlife trafficking. His sister, Stephany Perez, 25, is also charged with conspiracy.

Along with snakes, feds say the 1,700 animals included baby crocodiles, Mexican beaded lizards, Yucatan box turtles, and Mexican box turtles illegally imported into the U.S. from Mexico and Hong Kong.

Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard is charged with smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles into the United States, including 60 found hidden in his clothes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/YWKF0dOXRc — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) March 24, 2022

According to the indictment, the Perez siblings and their co-conspirators used social media to buy and sell the wildlife from 2016 to 2022. The defendants allegedly posted photos and video that depicted the animals being collected from the wild.

After smuggling them into California, they were driven to El Paso, according to the indictment.