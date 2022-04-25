'Still perfectly crispy': 60-year-old McDonald's meal found in wall of Illinois house

Just down the road from the house, one of the first McDonald's restaurants was opened in 1955.

ILLINOIS, USA — Have you ever wondered what McDonald's French fries would like after 60 years? Well, no need to look any further for the answer!

A family in Illinois found a 60-year-old McDonald's meal in a bathroom wall during a renovation, the New York Post explains. A man named Rob shared a picture of his discovery that shows three old McDonald's wrappers.

The real kicker? There was even a half-empty container of fries!

"Our house was built in 1959 and pretty sure these have been there since. Still perfectly crispy," Rob, who used the handle slamminsammy2109, wrote on Reddit.

So how was the hidden meal uncovered? Rob told Newsweek he noticed a piece of cloth stuck behind plaster and pulled it out to show his wife.

It was balled up and something was noticeably inside. After unwrapping it, they found the old McDonald's bag and fries, Newsweek explains.

"[The house] is very close to a McDonald's location that opened around then so I assume it found its way into our wall from the original builders," Rob explained to the media outlet.