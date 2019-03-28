FRANKFORT, Ky. — Bestiality is now illegal in Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Gov. Matt Bevin signed Senate Bill 67 into law. It outlaws sexual crimes against animals.

According to WAVE, there are only four states remaining where bestiality has not been outlawed. Those states are Hawaii, New Mexico, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Florida outlawed sex with animals in 2011, but it took the state three attempts to pass the law partially because of the subject matter. Then-Governor Rick Scott signed the bill into law on May 26, 2011.

Florida's law makes the crime a misdemeanor of the first degree.

