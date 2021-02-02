Security camera captures 'super squirrel' frozen in time outside Colorado home, and Nextdoor was here for it

The "super squirrel" sparked one of the most pure conversations that has ever happened on Nextdoor (probably).

AURORA, Colo. — In these dark times, it sometimes feels like we need a superhero to save the day.

This particular superhero is not as suave or intelligent as Tony Stark, as virtuous and strong as Captain America, or as strikingly handsome as Thor.

Instead, this superhero has been dubbed by the Nextdoor app as "super squirrel," and this critter's claim to fame is a bit more relatable than, say, beating Thanos.

Our hero was caught mid-chew "flying" past a security camera in Aurora's Hoffman Heights neighborhood over the weekend.

Fran Undiks blessed 9NEWS with the photo, and said it was captured at roughly 8:30 a.m., on Sunday.

See "super squirrel" in action below.

Fran posted the photo on Nextdoor, and what happened next was one of the more pure conversations on that app this intrepid urban wildlife journalist has ever seen.

"So awesome! Thanks, your pic put a smile on my face today!" one commenter wrote. "My squirrels are such pudges from my bird seed (and leftover walnut banana bread) that I don’t think they could launch like that!"

"To macadamia and beyond!" another friendly neighborhood wrote.

Here's a closer look at what "super squirrel" is carrying, because it seems like important context.

One Nextdoor user even made an incredible Photoshop.

The story of "super squirrel" may not ever inspire a Marvel blockbuster, but it nevertheless can teach us an important lesson.

Even during a rough year, it's always good to come together with your neighbors and share a laugh ... especially at one of the better squirrel photos in recent memory.

