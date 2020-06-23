Dead 80-pound iguana found in freezer at Florida pizza joint

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — File it under pizza toppings only offered in Florida.
State inspectors say they found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint. Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the reptile was gifted to the owner and stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food. It was immediately trashed after they were informed it was a violation.
Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly that a state wildlife officials encourage people to kill them.
- Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car
- Search underway for missing Florida firefighter who may be in danger
- How you can celebrate Pride during the pandemic
- New cases, hospitalizations, deaths: How Florida is doing in its COVID-19 battle
- Orlando bar's alcohol license suspended after 13 employees, 28 customers test positive for COVID-19
- Petition asks Disney parks to wait on reopening
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter