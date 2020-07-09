Driver tries to fool cops with hand-drawn license plate

It didn't work.

MILLERSBURG, Ky. — Police are often told to trust their instincts -- officers in Kentucky recently sensed something was off during a traffic stop.

About 30 miles northeast of Lexington sits the tiny town of Millersburg. Its population is less than 1,000 people but, despite its size, the city has a police department.

That department pulled somebody over on Sept. 2, and authorities say something instantly "didn't seem right" about the person's license plate.

The plate looked like an arts and crafts project with "Kentucky" and the county, "Bourbon," scrawled in what looks like a marker.

"It was just wrong,” Millersburg Police Chief Maurice Lykins told WKYT.

The colors were a bit off. The bogus plate looked a little purple compared to Kentucky's traditional blue.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the driver had no insurance and was operating on a suspended license.

Police did offer a "pro-tip" for the next person who tries something like this: "Don't forget to draw the registration sticker."

“I’ve pulled over a few people with fake plates but they weren’t that good, this one was really good, I think if they had the sticker on it nobody would have ever stopped them,” Lykins told WKYT.

