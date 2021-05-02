It's that time of year again, gator mating season.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been said that every body of water in Florida contains at least a single gator.

But one toothy reptile left its home Thursday, prompting a phone call to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office when an unlucky driver caught the animal underneath a car, the agency wrote on Facebook.

Three deputies responded, including Deputy Wheaton who in April had just wrangled another gator, to get the animal 4-foot alligator into the pond.

With a broom in hand, Wheaton nudged the animal toward the right direction before it latched on -- and then it was a glide across the yard and into the water.

"I owe you another broom," Wheaton said to its owner.

It's currently gator mating season in Florida, which means they're a little more active than usual and can be caught in unwanted places. The sheriff's office warns to always keep a safe distance and keep pets away from any water.

Give the sheriff's office a call at 813-247-8200 or contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 866-392-4296 for help with a nuisance gator.