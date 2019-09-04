Lee County Sheriff's officials say they received numerous complaints during a crime spree on Fort Myers Beach in March. When they found their suspect, they searched his phone and discovered another crime; alligator abuse.

Sheriff's deputies say they narrowed their search for a suspect accused of stealing some cars to Phillip Harris, 19. According to a Lee County Sheriff's Office incident report, Harris matched the description of a man knocking on doors in a neighborhood stealing cars.

Officers finally caught up with the suspect April 2 as he was working in a Popeyes restaurant, the incident report states.

As detectives searched Harris' phone, they found disturbing video of him abusing a juvenile alligator. In one of the videos, detectives said Harris was holding the gator by the neck before tossing it to the ground and pointing a gun to its head, the incident report states.

"Harris is observed taunting the alligator by continuously hitting the gator on his head. The juvenile alligator is observed trying to avoid any contact and attempts to leave the area. Harris continued to taunt the gator by chasing the gator and hitting him with a baseball hat," the report states.

He then captures the gator by the neck and punched it in the belly launching it several feet in the air, the report states. In another video, the two-foot long alligator had a cigarette in its mouth and Harris was heard laughing, saying the alligator is a "G," the report states.

Harris told detectives he placed the gator in box so he could relocate it. When asked why he put a cigarette in its mouth, Harris laughed, the report states.

Harris was charged with probation violation and for the "illegal possessing, capturing of alligators," the report states.

Phillip Harris is accused of abusing alligators.

Lee County Sheriff's Office