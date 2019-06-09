MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Florida man met Hurricane Dorian in the Carolinas like any Florida man would: shirtless.

Citizen-Times reported Lane Pittman, a Jacksonville native, met the storm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the same city he visited last year when Hurricane Florence hit the U.S.

Pittman has been making videos of himself headbanging and having a good time in storms since 2016.

"People know what to expect and they love it! Slayer, shirtless ginger, American flag, and some sweet speed, baby," Pittman told USA Today.

In an Instagram post, the internet-famous Florida man told Hurricane Dorian Florida man was there to defend Myrtle Beach for a second time.

Rock on, Florida man.

