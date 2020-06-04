A quest for cheap cigarettes ends in an unceremonious rescue.

France is currently under a country-wide stay at home order, but that didn't stop one man from deciding he needed cigarettes, cheap ones -- from Spain.

Breaking quarantine, he set off to cross the border to the neighboring country, only to get lost and in need of rescue, CNN reports. A French mountain rescue service came to the "exhausted, cold, and lost" young man's aide.

According to the rescue service's Facebook, the young man left his home in Perpignan by car, but found his path was blocked by police checkpoints. He then attempted to continue his journey to Spain on foot on a hiking path, hoping to cross the border through the mountain.

Unfortunately for him, the young man got lost and fell into a creek. He eventually made a call for help.

He was successfully rescued by helicopter, and was fined 135€ (about $146) for his misadventure.

