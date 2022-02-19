Homeless man enters Atlanta Fire truck, strikes parked vehicle

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a homeless man who allegedly entered an Atlanta Fire truck and hit another vehicle nearby.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire said the man got a into Paramedic Unit 16 just before 4:30 p.m. He then released the break on the engine, causing the truck to roll backwards. He hit a parked vehicle then ran off.

There are only minor damages to the vehicle and no one was hurt.

Fire officials said the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident.