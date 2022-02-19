Homeless man enters Atlanta Fire truck, strikes parked vehicle

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a homeless man who allegedly entered an Atlanta Fire truck and hit another vehicle nearby.
A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire said the man got a into Paramedic Unit 16 just before 4:30 p.m. He then released the break on the engine, causing the truck to roll backwards. He hit a parked vehicle then ran off.
There are only minor damages to the vehicle and no one was hurt.
Fire officials said the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident.
According to Atlanta Police, the man was last seen on foot fleeing westbound on Neal Street. Police said they later found the man and arrested them.