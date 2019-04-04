MACON, Ga. — If you were up around 7 a.m. and happened to look up, you might've seen a mysterious ball of light streak through the Central Georgia sky. But what was it?

Something caught Emily Woods' eye. It's a video of what looks like a ball of fire traveling through the sky.

"I mean that's literally what it looks like, something burning up," Woods said.

Woods has seen shooting stars before, but called this surreal.

"I feel like they get a lot smaller than that. I've never seen this in such a close range," Woods said.

RELATED: Did you see it? Hundreds of people report bright, green meteor flashing across Southeast skies

Carlton Alexander says his mind is blown but also curious.

"I wonder where it's coming from or where it's going," said Alexander.

Paul Fisher with the Museum of Arts and Science Planetarium says NASA makes reports on how meteors and meteoroids form, but he has a good guess on it's destination.

"As far as where it was going, it probably ended up in the ocean. Just based on where the sightings were," Fisher said.

Sightings took place from Virginia, to the Carolinas, and Florida.

Fisher calls it an asteroid and says they are pretty common. He says we may not have a straight answer on where it came from, but it's a sight you'll never forget.

"My mother who is 83 still talks about the fireball she saw after coming home from a date when she was 16. So it does clearly leave an impression, and it's a memory people cherish," Fisher said.

If you saw any color, Fisher says that could be because the fireball came from a metal object.

Alexander thinks it's a possibility it traveled from another planet.

"It could possibly be a UFO," Alexander said.

The American Meteor Society, reported the fireball sighting on their website from the southeast United States Thursday morning.