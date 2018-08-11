KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri landlord found a roommate who wasn't on the lease while evicting a tenant Wednesday in Kansas City.

A six to seven-foot gator named "Catfish" was relaxing in a hot tub.

The tenant said the 150-pound reptile was as "gentle as a puppy," but that didn't stop animal control officers from showing up. Inside, they also found boa constrictors and a rabbit, too.

Local television station WDAF said the rabbit was named "Dinner."

No humans or animals were hurt during the eviction process.

Kansas City homeowners aren't allowed to keep gators as pets.

Catfish was temporarily taken to a rescue sanctuary, and the snakes and rabbit were moved to an animal shelter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

