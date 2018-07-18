Ashrita Furman holds more Guinness World Records than anyone else, and on Tuesday he added to his total.

The Queens, N.Y., man chopped 26 watermelons on his stomach with a samurai sword in one minute.

According to Guinness, the 62-year-old has set more than 600 records and holds more than 200, including using a pogo stick up the side of Mount Fuji, most candles on a birthday cake (72,585) and greatest distance walked with a milk bottle balanced on the head (80.96 miles).

Previously, Furman set the record for slicing watermelons on a friend's stomach.

Furman said the remains of the watermelons won't be wasted; they went to a local restaurant to make watermelon juice drinks.

