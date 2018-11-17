A Bay County man's recent dumpster dive won him half of nearly $10 million.

The anonymous player won the big bucks Oct. 10 after playing the same Michigan Lottery Lotto 47 numbers for two years.

Before making the life-changing purchase, he threw out his lucky playslip and had to dig through the trash to get it.

"I always use the same playslip to buy my tickets. In fact, a few months ago I accidentally threw it away and had to climb in a dumpster to get it back. I am so lucky that I found it!" he told the Michigan Lottery.

On Oct. 11, he was out for a walk when he looked at the winning numbers from the night before. He was stunned and shaking.

"Winning this prize has turned my life around in an instant. It means I can finally get some medical procedures that I couldn't have afforded before. This will undoubtedly improve my quality of life," he said.

Another lottery player also matched all six numbers in the same drawing — 05-12-24-31-35-42, but has yet to claim the other half of the $9.64-million jackpot.

This news comes days after a woman in Upper Peninsula died after suffocating under five-foot pile of trash after dumpster diving behind a Goodwill store.

