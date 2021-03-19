The U.S. Air Force has since recovered the drone.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — A beachgoer at Ocean Ridge Hammock Park made quite the discovery Friday morning – a military training drone.

WPEC reports authorities were contacted about a "missile" around 7:30 a.m. The Ocean Ridge Police Department responded and contacted federal officials about the massive machinery.

Officials with the U.S. Air Force confirmed it was one of their training drones and that the device was "rendered safe," according to the news outlet.

"As long as it's out here, we'll be out here with it," Ocean Ridge Police Chief Hal Hutchins told WPTV. "But, as you can see, it is safe for people to be around. We've assured everyone that it is safe. We've been assured by the sheriff's office and the Air Force that there is no danger to anyone going near it."

The Department of Defense says "unmanned aircraft systems" are used in the United States for training exercises and testing purposes. They allow pilots to gain realistic training experience to prepare for potential overseas missions.