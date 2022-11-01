WATCH: Mink hauls giant snake for dinner

Mink can eat mammals, birds, fish and even snakes more than twice their size, according to FWC.

COPELAND, Fla. — Picture this — you're out for a walk enjoying the great outdoors when you see a small creature scamper across the road in front of you with its dinner, which happens to be almost twice as big as it is.

That's exactly what happened to one mother and daughter as they were hiking in the Everglades, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

FWC says the mother/daughter duo were returning from a nature hike in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park when they saw a mink run across the road.

Just moments later, the same mink scampered back across the road, this time with dinner — a giant snake — in its mouth, according to FWC.

Hannah Cardenas captured it on video and sent it to FWC.

According to FWC, mink are able to eat small mammals, fish, birds, and yes, snakes more than twice their body length.

Mink, which are native to Florida, are only about 1-2.5 feet tall and weigh about 4 pounds, FWC says.

FWC also says mink are a threatened species and sightings of them are rare because of their elusive nature.