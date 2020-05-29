LINCOLNSHIRE, UK — A nuclear disaster is just seconds away, and the fate of the world is in your hands.
Let’s hope you’re not Homer Simpson.
Now, you can bring a whole lot of heart-pumping imagination into your home – a once really high-tech piece of an actual nuclear plant. A decommissioned control panel is up for auction in the U.K.
It’s posted on the website BidSpotter, which regularly puts industrial and commercial equipment on the digital auction block. The site doesn’t mention where the large control panel came from, how old it is – or how much it costs to ship – but the highest bid is currently £3,250.
That’s about $4,000.
The auction runs through Tuesday morning. You can check out the listing here:
