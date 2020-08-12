Photographer captures Great Blue Heron eating alligator on a Florida lake

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Usually it's the other way around here in Florida. A gator attacking a bird. This time, it's the bird that went in on the gator.
In Lake Apopka, which is in Lake County, Florida, a photographer snapped a picture of a Great Blue Heron devouring a large juvenile alligator. Danny Gilliam shared the photos on his Instagram and Facebook pages.
And, no surprise here, the pics have been shared thousands of times.
Great Blue Herons regularly eat gators. In a 2017 Facebook post, the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute shared another video of a Great Blue Heron going in on a gator.
"Great blue herons eat nearly anything within striking distance, including fish, amphibians, reptiles, small mammals, insects and other birds," FWC wrote. "This large, wading bird is a familiar sight to most Floridians. It's a permanent resident of wetlands throughout the state, often seen along ponds, lakes and canals in housing developments."
