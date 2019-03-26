A couple of guys fishing in Australia have a heck of a fish story after a crocodile took their catch.

10 News First Queensland shared the video showing Dac Craig and his friend Daniel trying to land a barramundi, or Asian seabass, while they were fishing in the Northern Territory.

Craig encourages his friend to reel in the fish, which he calls "a donkey" because of its size." Thrill turns to terror, though, when Craig realized there was a crocodile chasing the fish as Daniel reeled it in.

"Run, bro! Run back, bro!" Craig shouts as the croc nears. Daniel runs, but he also holds onto the line, so the croc ends up chasing him.

Finally, he drops the reel, and you hear the disappointment in the men's voices as the croc chomps down on the fish.

"No! The whole thing's gone down his gob!"

Craig admitted to 10 News First Queensland his first thought was to save the fish.

