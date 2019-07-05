MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A liquor larcenist with expensive tastes rolled out of a Costco with nearly $800 of cognac, police said.

According to a police report, the man entered the store in Menomonee Falls, Wis., on Friday. Investigators say he didn't show a card, telling the attendant his wife was already inside.

An arrest report says the man loaded up a cart with 24 bottles of Hennessy VS cognac and a home security system. The items totaled up to $1,541.75. He rolled the cart outside without paying, loaded up an SUV and drove away, according to law enforcement.

On Sunday, Jerry Ray Richardson, 40, was arrested in Glendale, Wis., in connection with another theft. Police said he was wearing the same clothes as in the Costco heist.

Richardson was charged with retail theft and jumping bail. He remains behind bars, where the beverages are considerably cheaper than cognac.

Menomonee Falls Police Department

