Two men plead guilty to pretending to be Wu-Tang Clan members for celebrity treatment

The pair pretended to be affiliated with Roc Nation and Wu-Tang Clan to get luxury limo service and hotel accommodations in Alabama and Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two men face up to 20 years in the pen for conspiring to cheat hotels, banks and limo services for luxury treatment.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Southern District of Georgia, the two scammers were caught in February by a hotel clerk in Augusta.

29-year-old Aaron Barnes-Burpo, of Crestview, Florida and 52-year-old Walker Washington, of Augusta, pleaded guilty in court this week.

The two men admitted in court documents and testimony that they pretended to be affiliated with Roc Nation and hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, and used fake or stolen credit cards to rent limos and defraud hotels across the southeast.

They were busted when staff at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Augusta, Georgia, contacted law enforcement.

“It didn’t take Nick Cannon to figure out the defendants were lip-synching, and they’ll be disappointed to learn that their future accommodations in federal prison won’t be as swanky as those hotels,” said US Attorney Bobby Christine.

The two men now face up to 20 years in prison, followed by up to five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.