'Everything is just booked': What to do if you need to schedule your in-person driving test months after getting your license

During the spring, in-person driving tests were temporarily put on hold throughout the state because of COVID-19. The deadline to take the test is now Sept. 30.

MACON, Ga. — Back in April, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order that allowed drivers to get their licenses without taking the in-person driving test right away.

Breanna Radford was one of those drivers.

"I got my license online and every time I go to check to see if they have anything available, everything has been booked since August," she said.

Radford is just one of thousands of Georgians who got her license during the more than two week period.

Now, Governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Driver Services say these drivers have to take the driving test before Sept. 30 in order to keep the license. Radford says it's been difficult trying to schedule one.

"I have checked near Atlanta, I have checked Thomaston, Warner Robins, Byron, Dublin, everything is just booked," she said.

With that deadline less than two weeks away, Radford says she isn't sure what to do next.

"I'm on the verge of losing my job if I don't take this test, it's that bad," she said.

13WMAZ asked the state what people in Radford's position can and should do so they can get their tests done.

Georgia Department of Driver Services Communications director Shevondah Leslie says every person who received their licenses from April 23 to May 13, 2020, has been contacted by the state by email.

In an emailed statement, she says, "DDS created a special dedicated telephone number and email address to assist these customers so that they would not have to wait until September," and "DDS has gone above and beyond to assist the impacted customers, who had four months to schedule an appointment."

Leslie adds if you did get your license during that time and haven't gotten an email from the state, you should check your spam folder or junk email.

Radford says she was able to find the emails from the state in her spam folder and she's been in contact about getting her test scheduled.