ATLANTA -- Several food manufacturers have instituted voluntary recalls over the past two weeks of products that are unrelated at first glance. So why are these recalls happening all at once? The answer is in a key ingredient.

The initial recall is tied to whey powder over concerns regarding salmonella contamination. Whey powder is used in the production of foods to modify texture or thicken and gel. As an ingredient, it is regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

So far, there has been no indication of anyone getting sick as a result of the products involved in each of the recalls.

These recalls include:

July 20 - Flowers Foods of Thomasville, Ga., recalled Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread, several brands of Swiss rolls and dessert cake for possible Salmonella contamination late last week. The bread was sold in stores in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. The Swiss rolls were sold nationwide under the brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square and Great Value.

The whey powder was initially recalled by its producer, Associated Milk Products, Inc. Food producers whose products use the whey powder during production are among those being recalled.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out that no sicknesses have been reported as a result of these concerns and that the food producers are recalling the products out of an overabundance of caution.

The CDC said even though the communicated about more multi-state outbreaks than usual this year, current data does not suggest foodborne illnesses or outbreaks are increasing. FoodNet data shows fairly stable numbers of foodborne illnesses over the last few years, with some rates increasing and some decreasing.

The majority of outbreaks are investigated by state health departments; CDC is involved in outbreaks that span multiple states. Officials said The number of outbreaks reported to the CDC by state and local health departments has remained fairly stable over the last few years.

