MACON, Ga. — A wiener dog race was held as part of the Cherry Blossom Festival's festivities on Saturday.

Fifty dogs competed in the race, which was held on Cherry Street. There were 10 races with five dogs each.

Nutmeg took home the title as the fastest wiener in Central Georgia.