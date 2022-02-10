Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle, Eddie Riddle's wife, made the original 911 call about a domestic dispute at the couple's home

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle.

The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.

The Sheriff's Office says when deputies were on the way to the home, they got a call that someone had been shot.

Deputies arrived at 2:35 p.m. and found Eddie Riddle dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.