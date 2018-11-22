ORLANDO, Fla. -- A strange-looking hairless animal was found hiding under a car last week near Orlando.

Some questioned if it was a chihuahua or a chupacabra -- a creature mentioned in American folklore. But Back To Nature Wildlife Refuge & Education Center said the animal is a hairless raccoon. And, she's very sick.

Photo: Back To Nature Wildlife Refuge & Education Center

The rescue said the raccoon likely suffers from alopecia or a genetic mutation that she was born with. They said she does not have mange. However, they said since her arrival on Sunday, her health has been declining. The raccoon is currently with the rescue's veterinarian getting 24-hour care.

Back To Nature said anyone wanting to help the raccoon or other rescued wildlife can donate here.

