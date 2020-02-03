SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have released a heartbreaking update in their search for an 84-year-old woman who went missing on Feb. 24.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday afternoon that the body of Willie Jo Greer had been found. Greer was missing for days and was the subject of a massive search by the sheriff's office and the Georgia Department of Resources. Greer's vehicle was eventually located in Wilkes County after it apparently left the roadway and got stuck in a ditch.

At the time, searches from the ground by K-9 units and even aerial searches didn't uncover the missing woman's location. The sheriff's office didn't provide specific locations about where Greer's body was found or the circumstances of her death, however the latest message said there didn't appear to be any foul play involved.

In the latest update, the sheriff asked residents to lift Greer's family up in prayer.

"This is a sad day for our community and our thoughts and prayers go out to them as they grieve Mrs. Greer's loss," the sheriff's office said in its latest update.

Spalding County Sheriff

