TAMPA, Fla. -- Earnest Carrera says he could hardly understand his housekeeper when she called him Thursday afternoon.

“She was all shaken up and crying,” he said.

Carrera says his housekeeper told him she was cleaning windows when she and another housekeeper saw a woman leave her child in the Hillsborough River across the street.

“At first they thought nothing of it. They thought maybe the mom was playing with the child in the water until they heard the kid screaming. They looked and she was coming out of the river alone.”

After calling 911, the housekeepers also called Carrera’s son, who ran to the water’s edge but couldn’t find the child. Carrera says his son and the housekeepers jumped in the car and started searching for the mother. The housekeeper said she saw the woman walk down the street.

When police arrived, they went back to the scene and showed Tampa police dive team members where the child was last seen.

After police arrived, Carrera says they all watched in horror as a rescuer came out of the water holding the lifeless body of 4-year-old Je’Hyrah Daniels.

”It was a terrible, a terrible scene. The rescuer with a kid straddled across his arms.”

Outside Carrera’s home, dozens of people stopped by to pay condolences at a growing memorial. One group of women held each other as they cried. They huddled in a circle to say a prayer.

“There should never be a time where a parent should have to feel what they feel,” Dominique Autry said.

Support is also pouring in online with people donating to a Go Fund Me page created by Je’Hyrah’s dad to help pay for funeral expenses.

“We came out here to support him and his family and let him know we’re here. He is not going this alone,” said Autry.

