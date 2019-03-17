A Navicent Health employee was kidnapped while working.

That's according to Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Williams says the employee was restocking the ambulances with medical supplies at their lot located on 675 New Street, when a woman jumped in the drivers seat and drove off with the employee still in the ambulance.

The woman parked the ambulance on Braswell Lane and Patterson Street and left the car and employee in the vehicle.

Macon-Bibb Deputies are assisting the Navicent Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 478-751-7500.