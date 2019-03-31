A woman died from her injuries after a motorcycle crash in Macon Saturday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Leslie Henderson was riding on Sardis Chruch Road with 60-year-old Johnny Henderson of Peach County.

Just before 9:30 p.m., they collided with a Jeep driven by 17-year-old Petyon Delucio who was making a left turn onto Sardis Church from Frank Amerson Parkway.

The Hendersons went to the hospital where Leslie later died. Johnny Henderson is listed in stable condition. Delucio was not hurt.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.