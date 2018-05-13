NEWNAN, Ga. -- A woman who was kidnapped on Saturday in Newnan has been found safe, but her alleged abductor is still at large.

Kendra Richardson was found in Meriwether County, according to Newnan police.

Police said Jaterrio Lambrusco Brooks abducted Richardson, with whom he shares a child. The child was in the backseat of Richardson's car when she was abducted, but wasn't injured in the incident.

Kendra Richardson

11Alive's Lindsay Basye spoke with a man who claimed to witness the kidnapping.

Justin Morris said he was driving when he saw a man in a black car beating on the driver's side of the car the victim was in.

Morris said the man then went around to the passenger side of the vehicle and dragged a woman out in a choke hold. Morris said he believes the woman passed out before the man got her into his vehicle.

Morris said he saw a child in the backseat of the victims car and the driver drove off once the victim was taken.

There were about 50 people around at the time of the kidnapping, Morris said, who believed that they were too afraid to intervene because they didn’t know if the man had a weapon.

Police have not released the identity of the driver of the car that Richardson was in.

