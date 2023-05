Witnesses say a car hit the woman in the Shoppes at River Crossing just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, a woman died in a moped crash Tuesday night.

Jones says witnesses report seeing a car hit the 49-year-old woman near the Belk in the Shoppes at River Crossing just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When rescue crews arrived, the car was gone.